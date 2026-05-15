The rupee has weakened to a record low of 95.8 against the US dollar on Wednesday, while closing. It has depreciated by over 6.5 per cent since the beginning of 2026 and by 5 per cent since the start of the war in West Asia. It is currently the worst-performing currency in Asia. But attributing the freefall of Indian currency completely to the external oil shock due to the US-Iran war will be an oversimplification of a much more complex and structural problem. This shock is due to years of current account deficits, strict market regulation, record FPI outflows, offshore-onshore arbitrage trading, the global AI disruption, and the service export trap. Then add the import cost surge due to the crude oil crisis. This becomes a monumental mismanagement of the economy, which policymakers were aware of, but were busy in a balancing act between loosening the cuffs and screening speculative trading. The Reserve Bank of India has actively sold dollars via state-run banks near the 95.80–95.90 levels to prevent sharp, speculative panic and cushion the pace of currency depreciation.