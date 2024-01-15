UK: Police arrest 6 pro-Palestinian activists over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

The police in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday (Jan 14) arrested six pro-Palestinian activists over a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that activists from the Palestine Action group were intending to target the stock exchange on Monday morning, "causing damage and ‘locking on’ in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading."

"In the early hours of Sunday, 14 January Met officers working alongside colleagues from Merseyside Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage," the statement said. The Metropolitan Police added that a further five people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were arrested.

'Group was ready to carry disruptive stunt'

Reacting to the arrests, Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said on Sunday that Palestine Action was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully," Detective Superintendent Thomas said.

“Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days,” he added.

Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas started on Oct 7 last year, multiple pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests have been held in the UK.

On Saturday, thousands of people marched through central London to show solidarity with Palestine and to reiterate calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. According to a report by The Guardian on Sunday, the protest was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Protesters met on Queen Victoria Street before making their way along Fleet Street towards Parliament Square.