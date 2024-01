The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has now crossed the 100-day mark. The conflict began on October 7 after Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza killing nearly 24,000 people, mostly women and children in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.