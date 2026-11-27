Net migration to the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three decades, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic period. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) provisional long-term international migration estimates for the year ending June 2026, net migration was 77,000, with immigration of 738,000 and emigration of 661,000. Excluding the pandemic travel curbs, this is the lowest net migration since 1997. Net migration is down from a revised 204,000 in the year ending June 2025, and 92 per cent below the peak of 944,000 in the year ending March 2023. Immigration fell 17 per cent on the year, while emigration remained broadly stable.

As India is the largest source country of non-EU migration to the UK, this raises a key question: are Indians no longer seeing the UK as an attractive destination to work, live and settle?

Non-EU+ net migration in the UK

Non-EU+ net migration fell to 258,000 from 379,000 a year earlier, with immigration at 550,000. Note that ONS groups the EU with the EEA and Switzerland as "EU+.

Of these arrivals, 47 per cent came for study, 25 per cent for work and 13 per cent for asylum-related reasons. Work arrivals, including dependants, fell by 45,000, or 25 per cent, to about 135,000. Study-related arrivals fell by 33,000, or 11 per cent, and asylum-related arrivals by 19,000, or about a fifth.

Among British nationals, 245,000 emigrated while 109,000 came back, giving British net migration of -137,000. EU+ net migration was also negative, at -45,000. Only non-EU+ migration keeps the overall figure positive.

What the migration pattern of Indians tells us

Among non-EU+ nationalities, Indians accounted for both the most long-term immigration and the most emigration. Of 123,000 Indian arrivals, around 77,000 came for study and 40,000 for work. Some 85,000 Indians left, including 55,000 who had come to study and 28,000 who had come to work, leaving Indian net migration at about 38,000.

While still positive, this number is falling. Indian immigration is down about 60 per cent from the year ending June 2023, when around 307,000 Indians arrived.

UK Home Office data for the year ending September 2026 shows Indian long-stay visas totalling 124,191, down 25 per cent on the year. Indians remain the most common nationality to immigrate to the UK, but in smaller numbers.

The sharpest fall is in study. Sponsored study visas granted to Indian main applicants fell 29 per cent to 69,855. China, at 80,932, has overtaken India as the top nationality for study visas.

Graduate route extensions, which let international students stay on and work after their course, fell 31 per cent overall to 162,881, though Indians remained the largest group at 66,552.

In calendar year 2025, Indians led grants on the Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker routes, with about 100,533 main-applicant grants, most of them extensions or route switches by people already in the UK rather than new arrivals. Indians are also among the top three nationalities for family-route extensions, but overall family visa grants fell 17 per cent to 55,687 in the year ending September 2026.

Policy changes explain the slow but steady decline: the ban on dependants for most students from January 2024, higher Skilled Worker salary thresholds that were raised in April 2024 and again in July 2025, the closure of the care-worker route to overseas recruitment in July 2025, and tighter scrutiny of sponsors. At the same time, the large 2022-23 cohorts of students and workers are leaving as their courses and visas expire.