/‘Earn the right to stay’: UK unveils toughest permanent residency rules in decades. Here's what it means for Indians looking to settle there

Migrants from India and other nations hoping to settle permanently in the United Kingdom will now face tougher rules under a major policy shift announced by the Labour government. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday (Sep 29) confirmed that the waiting time for “indefinite leave to remain” (ILR) – Britain’s permanent residency status—will be extended, and new conditions will be attached. Here's all you need to know about your future in the UK as an immigrant.

Migrants will have to 'earn the right' to stay in the UK

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, British Home Secretary Mahmood said migrants would have to “earn the right” to stay by meeting a series of requirements. What requirement, you may wonder. Read on.

The requirements as per the UK government include making social security contributions, refraining from claiming benefits, maintaining a clean criminal record, and volunteering in their local communities.

English-speaking standards to be raised

Migrants will also be expected to speak English “to a high standard.” With India boasting the title of 'world's second-largest English-speaking country', this new rule can prove itself a boon for Indians looking to settle in the UK.

Currently, in the UK, immigrants are required to only understand GCSE-level basic English in everyday situations. However, as per an announcement made in May 2025, migrants seeking work, study, or permanent residence in the UK will have to demonstrate a much higher level of English, equivalent to A-level proficiency.

Migrants must be able to express themselves "fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expressions," and to speak English "flexibly and effectively for social, academic and professional purposes".

“Across this country, people feel like things are spinning out of control,” she said. “When they hear of widespread illegal working, undercutting British workers, they feel the system is rigged.” Mahmood pledged to be a “tough” minister on immigration, warning Labour members that failing to act would drive voters into the arms of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, which has surged in the polls.

Changes in 'indefinite leave to remain' rules

According to an AFP report, those seeking "indefinite leave to remain" in Britain will have to wait for 10 years, instead of the five-year wait time in place. Currently, foreign nationals with family in Britain and who have lived in the country for five years qualify for permanent residence.

The announcement comes just weeks after Reform UK vowed to scrap ILR altogether, forcing all migrants to reapply for visas every five years. Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed that plan as “racist,” saying it would “tear the country apart.” Labour officials stressed their proposals are intended to strike a balance between fairness and control, in contrast to Reform’s hardline stance.

How will this affect Indians in the UK?

The move could have significant consequences for Indian nationals, who make up the largest group of migrant workers in the UK. Government data shows nearly 1 million Indians were on the employment payroll in December 2024. Britain also issued over 81,000 work visas to Indians last year, with health and care worker permits making up a large share.