UAE unveils new visa categories, expands residency rules for global talent. Good news fro Indians amid H-1B row?

  UAE unveils new visa categories, expands residency rules for global talent. Good news for Indians amid H-1B row?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 13:09 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 13:09 IST
Representative image: UAE Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

The UAE has launched a major visa and residency overhaul to attract global talent and boost tourism. Here's all you need to know.

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a major overhaul of its visa and residency system, adding four new visit visa categories and expanding options for vulnerable groups and professionals. Officials say the reforms aim to attract global talent, boost tourism, and improve inclusivity. This is good news for Indian professionals, who recently were left shocked by a steep increase in the US H-1B visa fee as the Trump administration raised it to $10,000.The UAE also happens to be one of the locations favoured by Indians. In 2024, about 7.8 million Indians travelled to the UAE. Here's all you need to know about the UAE's new visas.

UAE's new visit visas

AI specialist visa

For global tech talent, issued on a single or multiple entry with a sponsor’s letter from a recognised host or sponsoring technology company.

Entertainment visa

For short-term recreational visits.

Event visa

Covers festivals, exhibitions, conferences, cultural or sporting events, with host sponsorship required.

Cruise tourism visa

Multiple-entry permit for tourists arriving via cruise ships or leisure boats, tied to an approved itinerary and licensed operator.

UAE has also announced updates in its residency visas.

Humanitarian permit

One-year residency (renewable) for those displaced by wars, disasters, or unrest.

Residency for widows and divorcees: Six-month window to apply after loss of spouse.

Family and friends visa: Residents can now sponsor relatives and friends up to the third degree, depending on income.

Work and business reforms

Business exploration visa

For entrepreneurs and professionals with proof of solvency or ownership.

Truck drivers’ visa

Single or multiple entry with licensed freight company sponsorship, financial guarantees, and health insurance.

Authorities said the changes strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for talent, tourism, and trade, while balancing economic growth with social inclusivity.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

