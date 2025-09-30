UAE unveils new visa categories, expands residency rules for global talent. Good news fro Indians amid H-1B row?

The UAE has launched a major visa and residency overhaul to attract global talent and boost tourism. Here's all you need to know.
The United Arab Emirates has rolled out a major overhaul of its visa and residency system, adding four new visit visa categories and expanding options for vulnerable groups and professionals. Officials say the reforms aim to attract global talent, boost tourism, and improve inclusivity. This is good news for Indian professionals, who recently were left shocked by a steep increase in the US H-1B visa fee as the Trump administration raised it to $10,000.The UAE also happens to be one of the locations favoured by Indians. In 2024, about 7.8 million Indians travelled to the UAE. Here's all you need to know about the UAE's new visas.
For global tech talent, issued on a single or multiple entry with a sponsor’s letter from a recognised host or sponsoring technology company.
For short-term recreational visits.
Covers festivals, exhibitions, conferences, cultural or sporting events, with host sponsorship required.
Multiple-entry permit for tourists arriving via cruise ships or leisure boats, tied to an approved itinerary and licensed operator.
UAE has also announced updates in its residency visas.
One-year residency (renewable) for those displaced by wars, disasters, or unrest.
Residency for widows and divorcees: Six-month window to apply after loss of spouse.
Family and friends visa: Residents can now sponsor relatives and friends up to the third degree, depending on income.
For entrepreneurs and professionals with proof of solvency or ownership.
Single or multiple entry with licensed freight company sponsorship, financial guarantees, and health insurance.
Authorities said the changes strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for talent, tourism, and trade, while balancing economic growth with social inclusivity.