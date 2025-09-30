/Trump the ‘peacemaker’? 10 takeaways from his Gaza peace plan that has Netanyahu's backing

Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to end the Gaza war, which has already received Netanyahu’s backing. From ceasefire and aid to Gaza’s economic reboot and a path to statehood, the deal is bold and controversial. Read the full breakdown of what’s at stake.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 29) presented a detailed plan to end the Gaza war, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backing it and warning Hamas to accept or face further military action. The proposal mixes security guarantees for Israel with promises of aid, governance reforms, and economic revival for Gaza. Here are the 10 key takeaways:
If both sides accept, Israel will halt all military operations. Hamas will have 72 hours to return hostages from October 7, alive or dead. Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms, 1,700 Gazans detained during the war, and exchange the remains of Palestinians for those of Israeli hostages.
Secondly, the Israel Defence Forces will pull back in stages as conditions are met. A full exit will follow once demilitarisation benchmarks are verified and a security mechanism is in place.
A new “Board of Peace” will act as the transactional authority, and it will be headed by none other than Trump. It will also include other world leaders, including former UK prime minister Tony Blair. This body will oversee governance and direct aid flows until local Palestinian institutions are ready to take over.
The plan rules out expelling Palestinians or annexing Gaza. Instead, residents will be encouraged to rebuild their lives inside the strip with international support.
Hamas will not govern Gaza. However, members who surrender arms and accept peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty or safe passage out of the territory.
An international force, backed by Arab partners, will deploy to Gaza to train Palestinian police, secure borders, and prevent arms smuggling. Indonesia has already shown willingness to contribute troops.
Aid will be scaled up immediately, with UN and Red Crescent agencies overseeing delivery. Priorities include restoring power, water, hospitals, bakeries, and clearing rubble.
The plan envisions Gaza as a “special economic zone” with preferential trade terms. Development projects would focus on jobs, infrastructure, and housing, aiming to turn the enclave into a hub of opportunity.
It must be noted that Trump previously expressed an interest in developing property in the territory. He even posted an AI-generated video imagining scenes of him and Netanyahu sunbathing in Gaza, and portraying a resort called "TRUMP GAZA" where Gaza's ruins once stood.
While Netanyahu rejects current Palestinian Authority involvement, the plan leaves room for the Authority once it completes reforms backed by international partners like France and Saudi Arabia.
It suggests allowing the Palestinian Authority a role, once it completes its "reform program". However, speaking alongside Trump, Netanyahu said he saw "no role whatsoever" for the Palestinian Authority without it "undergoing a radical and genuine transformation."
For the first time in years, the door to statehood is explicitly mentioned. The plan acknowledges Palestinian aspirations and says conditions may soon allow credible steps toward self-determination.
"The conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people," the plan says.