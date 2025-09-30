/Trump the ‘peacemaker’? 10 takeaways from his Gaza peace plan that has Netanyahu's backing

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 29) presented a detailed plan to end the Gaza war, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backing it and warning Hamas to accept or face further military action. The proposal mixes security guarantees for Israel with promises of aid, governance reforms, and economic revival for Gaza. Here are the 10 key takeaways:

1. Immediate ceasefire and hostage release

If both sides accept, Israel will halt all military operations. Hamas will have 72 hours to return hostages from October 7, alive or dead. Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms, 1,700 Gazans detained during the war, and exchange the remains of Palestinians for those of Israeli hostages.

2. Phased Israeli withdrawal

Secondly, the Israel Defence Forces will pull back in stages as conditions are met. A full exit will follow once demilitarisation benchmarks are verified and a security mechanism is in place.

3. Trump the 'peacemaker'

A new “Board of Peace” will act as the transactional authority, and it will be headed by none other than Trump. It will also include other world leaders, including former UK prime minister Tony Blair. This body will oversee governance and direct aid flows until local Palestinian institutions are ready to take over.

4. No forced displacement or annexation

The plan rules out expelling Palestinians or annexing Gaza. Instead, residents will be encouraged to rebuild their lives inside the strip with international support.

5. Role of Hamas

Hamas will not govern Gaza. However, members who surrender arms and accept peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty or safe passage out of the territory.

6. International Stabilisation Force

An international force, backed by Arab partners, will deploy to Gaza to train Palestinian police, secure borders, and prevent arms smuggling. Indonesia has already shown willingness to contribute troops.

7. Humanitarian surge

Aid will be scaled up immediately, with UN and Red Crescent agencies overseeing delivery. Priorities include restoring power, water, hospitals, bakeries, and clearing rubble.

8. Gaza’s economic reboot

The plan envisions Gaza as a “special economic zone” with preferential trade terms. Development projects would focus on jobs, infrastructure, and housing, aiming to turn the enclave into a hub of opportunity.

It must be noted that Trump previously expressed an interest in developing property in the territory. He even posted an AI-generated video imagining scenes of him and Netanyahu sunbathing in Gaza, and portraying a resort called "TRUMP GAZA" where Gaza's ruins once stood.

9. Palestinian Authority’s future unsure

While Netanyahu rejects current Palestinian Authority involvement, the plan leaves room for the Authority once it completes reforms backed by international partners like France and Saudi Arabia.

It suggests allowing the Palestinian Authority a role, once it completes its "reform program". However, speaking alongside Trump, Netanyahu said he saw "no role whatsoever" for the Palestinian Authority without it "undergoing a radical and genuine transformation."

10. A pathway to Palestinian statehood

For the first time in years, the door to statehood is explicitly mentioned. The plan acknowledges Palestinian aspirations and says conditions may soon allow credible steps toward self-determination.