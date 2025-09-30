/Trump’s Gaza peace proposal leans toward Israeli side, says senior Hamas official

Senior Hamas official Muhammad Mardawi said in an interview with the Qatari channel Al Jazeera that the Gaza peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu “leans toward the Israeli perspective.”

“What was said at the press conference [regarding the plan to end the war] leans toward the Israeli perspective; it is close to what Netanyahu insists on in order to continue the war,” he said.

Mardawi then said that Hamas needs to see the plan on paper. “We need to receive this plan in written and clear form before we respond to it. The plan must be in the hands of Hamas and the Palestinian organisations.”

He stressed that neither Hamas nor any Palestinian has seen the plan yet.

Trump’s plan handed to Hamas negotiating team

Later on, a diplomatic source told Al Jazeera that Qatar and Egypt delivered Trump’s plan to the negotiating team of Hamas which has promised the mediators that they will study the proposal presented by President Trump.

Netanyahu will also go back to his cabinet to present the plan even though there’s not much room for amendments or change, given how many parties have been involved in drafting it.

Netanyahu has said he agreed to this plan but that his government would have to pass it.

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz hails proposal

Meanwhile, the Israeli opposition leaders welcomed Trump’s plan. National Unity chair Benny Gantz hailed Trump’s proposal and said, “It must be implemented”.

“We must not miss out on the opportunity to bring back the hostages, safeguard our security and catalyse a ‘Strategic Flip’ expanding the circles of regional normalisation,” he said.

“President Trump’s plan must be implemented, our hostages brought home, Israel’s operational freedom maintained, Hamas’ terror regime in Gaza replaced and moderate Arab States instated instead as I proposed a year and a half ago,” he added.

Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid described the plan as “the right basis for a hostage deal and an end to the war”.