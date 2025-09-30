/Iran state TV slammed for blurring Finnish FM’s legs in UN broadcast

The Iranian state television drew criticism for it censorship as it blurred the legs of Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, in a news segment covering the recent diplomatic meetings at the UN General Assembly in New York. The broadcast showed Valtonen alongside Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during official talks. The same footage also included Sweden’s Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard whose legs were also obscured digitally. Valtonen called Iranian state television’s decision to blur her legs a “sad” reflection of women’s treatment in the country. “My Swedish colleague sent me the video on Friday. My first reaction was that it was amusing. But I immediately added, ‘sad too’,” Valtonen told Helsingin Sanomat, Finland’s largest daily newspaper.

The Finnish minister added that she does not change her clothing based on who she is meeting and avoids events that require covering the face or hair.

Valtonen said she raises women’s rights in every meeting with Iranian officials, and did so in this week’s talks also.

The footage was widely shared on social media. Iranian women’s rights activist and journalist Masih Alinejad also shared the footage on social media platform X, describing the censorship as a symptom of broader restrictions on women’s freedoms in Iran.

Finland’s National Coalition Party, which Valtonen represents, also reacted on Instagram, calling the incident “a sad example of the trampling of women’s rights.”

“This is a reminder of how women around the world are still controlled and erased from visibility. Every woman has the absolute right to be seen, heard, and live freely,” the party wrote in an Instagram post.

“The National Coalition Party stands firmly for women’s rights—both in Finland and globally,” it added.

Iranian state media often modifies international footage involving women, in line with state-imposed dress codes. The blurring is part of standard broadcasting practice in the country, especially when showing women who do not adhere to local Islamic dress regulations.