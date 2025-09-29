/Netanyahu dials Qatar PM from White House, apologises for Doha attack on Hamas leadership. Details inside

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly apologised to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for the Israeli strike in Qatar on September 9. As per a report, the Israeli PM talked to Al Thani via phone call for a few minutes from the White House after being welcomed by US President Donald Trump. He also promised that it would not be repeated.

The Channel 12 report said that Netanyahu apologised for violating Qatari sovereignty in the strike on Doha and expressed regret for the killing of a Qatari security guard in the attack.

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologises to his Qatari counterpart for the failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls the attack “important, just, and supremely moral.”

Taking to X to call Qatar “an enemy state,” the far-right minister says that “whoever sends monsters to burn babies, rape women, and abduct elderly women must know that there is no place in the world where he is safe.”

“It is time to tell the world the truth: Qatar is a state that supports terrorism, funds terrorism, and incites terrorism,” he continues. “No money will cleanse the terrorism from their hands.”

Trump welcomes Netanyahu

On Monday (Sep 29), as US President Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss and seal a deal Gaza ceasefire, the former said he’s ‘very confident’. Trump has, in his previous interactions with the media, said that he has stopped seven wars and conflicts across the world. He is now eyeing to end the eighth war, which is the one between the Israeli military and Hamas. This conflict has been ongoing for over 2 years now, and many lives have been lost. It has triggered the largest displacement of the human race in the recent history.



In September, the Health Ministry in Gaza said that over 66,000 people have been killed since October 7, 2023, the year the conflict began. But reports say that independent researchers suggest the number is much larger than what is projected. Also, noting that death due to starvation, diseases, and lack of healthcare facilities has added to the death toll in the war-torn region.