/‘Enough is enough’: Fed workers’ unions urge Democrats to fight for critical public services, brace for shutdown pain

A coalition of federal unions has urged Democratic leadership to fight against budget cuts to “critical public services,” even if it leads to a government shutdown and mass layoffs. In a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Federal Unionists Network and 35 local, council and national unions urged the Democrats to reject any proposal that cuts health care, social security, veterans’ affairs and scientific agencies. “We are directly impacted when the government shuts down: our members would no longer be able to work, get paid, or fulfill their mission of serving the American public,” the letter states. “But we believe the most important thing is fighting against the centralisation of executive power and for the long-term survival of the critical services the federal government provides, even if that means allowing the government to temporarily shut down.”

Congress has only two more days to pass budget, and Republicans are aiming to pass a short-term plan, but Democrats say the proposal does not address concerns around health care adequately. Congressional leaders are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump later on Monday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Thousands laid off under DOGE this year

The unions’ letter comes after the White House instructed federal agencies to prepare reduction-in-force plans for mass firings during a possible shutdown. Thousands of federal employees were laid off this year under the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk. Many Democrats believe the White House is bluffing about its latest threats of layoffs.

“What is new is using a shutdown as a threat to pressure Congress to pass a budget that impacts our most vulnerable, including seniors, rural communities, hungry children and cuts out access to healthcare for millions of Americans,” said Alissa Tafti, co-executive director of the Federal Unionist Network.

A shutdown would mean federal workers don’t receive a paycheck for the duration of the closure, though they remain employed.

WATCH: Trump Schools India On Russian Oil, But Silent On Europe Quietly Funding Russia

‘Enough is enough, workers willing to go without a paycheck if…’

The unions’ letter states that workers are willing to go without a paycheck if it means an agreement on funding for public services is reached. “Federal workers and the communities we serve will face severe hardship. But federal workers will willingly forego paychecks in the hope of preserving the programmes we have devoted our lives to administering. In order to save our services today, we need to send a message to this Administration that enough is enough,” they said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reiterated that Democrats would need more than a handshake deal on health care to avert a shutdown. Jeffries told reporters, “No one can trust their word on health care. These people have been trying to repeal and displace people off the Affordable Care Act since 2010—that’s 15 years.”