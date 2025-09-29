/‘Swadeshi product’: Union Minister Piyush Goyal logs into Arattai messaging platform

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday that he was now on India’s indigenously developed instant messaging app, Arattai. “Nothing beats the feeling of using a #Swadeshi product. So proud to be on @Arattai, a #MadeInIndia messaging platform that brings India closer…,” Goyal said in a post on X. Arattai, which means “casual talk” or “chit-chat” in Tamil, “is a simple, secure and free instant messaging app” to connect with family and friends and requires a mobile number to register. Arattai app has been developed by the Zoho Corporation, which has over 10 years of experience in building communication and collaboration software for enterprises, according to the company’s website.

‘Easy-to-use simple, secure, and Indian-made instant messaging app’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The app’s website says, “Arattai is an easy-to-use, instant messaging app that helps you stay connected. It is simple, secure, and Indian-made.”

“True to its name, it can be used to ‘arattai’ with your friends and family,” the app says.

“With Arattai you can send texts and voice notes, make audio/video calls, share photos, documents, stories, and much more,” it adds.

The data is stored in India; all conversations and titles are encrypted in storage, it affirms.

WATCH: Is 'Arattai' App By Zoho India's Answer to WhatsApp? App Surges Past WhatsApp in India

‘All data encrypted and stored in India’

Arattai was created out of the vision to create an instant messaging application that’s simple, secure, and Indian-made. You can use the app to send messages, media, and documents, make audio and video calls, share stories and create channels, it said.

According to the app, all the data is encrypted at storage and it stores all data in India.

“Our secret chat feature provides end-to-end encryption for all the messages sent while using the feature. All calls made through Arattai are end-to-end encrypted,” it said.

As all calls made through the app are over the internet and hence they are not chargeable, the app said. “An active internet connection is all that is needed to make calls around the world,” it said.