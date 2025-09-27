/Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel among new names in third batch of Epstein files released by Democrats

The newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate suggest that the convicted sex offender was also in contact with influential figures, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon. The documents provided by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and partially released by its Democratic members, include daily schedules, flight logs, financial ledgers, and phone message records spanning nearly three decades. The latest batch contains 8,544 documents in total. The House Committee is investigating the convicted sex offender and his ties to a wide network of powerful political figures.

About six pages include meeting schedules appearing to show appointments with Bannon as well as venture capitalist Peter Thiel while one scheduling note mentions Musk joining a potential trip to Epstein’s island.

Prince Andrew is also listed in the documents as a passenger on Epstein’s aircraft, with financial disclosures provided to the committee suggesting evidence of payments from Epstein to an individual listed as “Andrew.”

The mention of the names in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” Oversight committee spokesperson Sara Guerrero said in a statement on Friday.

“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims,” she added. “Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes.”

House Democrats have argued for Attorney General Pam Bondi to “release all the files now,” Guerrero said.

One mention appears to be an itinerary noting a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein’s island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014. The schedule includes a handwritten note: “Is this still happening?” Other entries include a planned lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in late 2017, and a breakfast with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in February 2019—months before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Besides there are ledgers showing payments for “massages” connected to Prince Andrew, and detailed flight logs of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and others flying together between New Jersey and Florida as early as 2000. Epstein’s ties to Prince Andrew and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have already drawn extensive scrutiny.

Committee Democrats said the files reveal how Epstein continued to cultivate relationships with the wealthiest and most powerful men long after his controversial plea deal.

Republicans on the panel criticised Democrats for releasing the information unilaterally, arguing the move was politically motivated. A GOP spokesperson accused Democrats of “cherry-picking documents” and withholding files that allegedly reference Democratic officials. Further disclosures are expected in the coming weeks.