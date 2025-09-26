‘He truly is a man of peace’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif panders to Trump in UNGA address

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again pandered to Donald Trump and his yearning for a Nobel Peace Prize as he extended his gratitude to the US president for his efforts that helped “avert a war” in South Asia. In his address at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Sharif, who along Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was made to wait for over an hour in the White House for meeting Trump, said, “President Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a … war in South Asia. Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic.”

“Therefore, in recognition of President Trump’s wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do … I think he truly is a man of peace,” Sharif added.

Sharif also repeated his unsubstantiated claim of Pakistan shooting down seven Indian jets during Operation Sindoor, which has been refuted by India several times.

He also claimed that Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire with India from a position of strength and also expressed his gratitude to Trump and his team for “their active role” in bringing about the ceasefire.

Sharif then reiterated his offer for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India, and said, “This is my most sincere serious offer before this august assembly of the world nations. Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues.”

Pakistan PM then said that the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza was one of the “most heart-wrenching tragedies of our time”.

“Palestine can no longer remain under Israeli shackles, and it must be liberated with full commitment and full force,” Sharif said as he welcomed the recent recognition of the State of Palestine by several countries.

