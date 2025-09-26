Google Preferred
'I think we have a deal': Trump hints at agreement to end Gaza war and get hostages back

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 26, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 20:17 IST
‘I think we have a deal’: Trump hints at agreement to end Gaza war and get hostages back

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump made the statement as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 26) said that the US may have finalised a deal to end the war in Gaza. This comes after recent talks with Israel and Arab states. Trump made the statement as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I think we have a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back, it’s going to be a deal that will end the war.”

(more details to follow)

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

