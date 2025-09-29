/After movies, Trump to levy tariff on furniture made outside US

The US President has been serious about imposing tariffs, and in another step forward, he mentioned that countries are taking away its business. In a recent move, Trump noted that North Carolina has lost its furniture business to China and other countries. He is certain about imposing taxes, but is probably working through the percentage and other important aspects to be factored in before levying taxes. In his Truth Social post, the president wrote, “In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!!”

Trump has also accused countries of stealing America’s movie business. He said it was like ‘stealing candy from a baby’. Further passed on some blame to California’s Governor, whom he called ‘incompetent’ as he announced a 100% tariff on ‘any and all movies that are made outside of the United States’.

In his second term in the office, the 79-year-old has been focused on cutting the state’s wasteful spending, and so with DOGE, he and Tesla Chief Elon Musk sifted through jobs and downsized many departments. Months later, a difference in opinion led Musk to exit his position. Immigration is another big concern for the Trump administration. Deportation to visa fees, America is looking at everything with a keen eye.

The latest and on-going process is tariff.Unsparing could probably be the apt word to describe US President Donald Trump's tariffs. In April, the Trump administration had announced about levying tax on the world's remotest region – a place ruled by penguins, seals, and birds. Heard and McDonald Islands – the icy archipelago does not have a single human on the land, and the last time people visited is believed to be about a decade ago.