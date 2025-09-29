/Will Trump give Tomahawk missiles to Zelensky for Russia war? Kremlin says even if he does, it ‘won’t change battlefield situation'

Russia is closely observing the possible deliveries of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for use against Moscow in the ongoing war. Although, Kremlin further said on Monday (September 29) that the long-range missile would not bring much change to the battlefield. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said it was essential to find out if America or Ukraine supplied the targeting data for missiles.

This came after the US Vice President JD Vance revealed on Sunday (September 28) that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for the long-range missiles for help in the war with Russia. Vance told Fox News that Trump would take the final call in the matter.



“We’re certainly reviewing a number of requests from the Europeans,” the US VP added.

‘Use the ability to hit deep’



Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that in his opinion, Trump will give authorisation for Ukraine to use the Tomahawk missile. Talking to Fox News, Kellogg said, “I think reading what he has said, and reading what Vice President Vance has said, as well as Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to hit deep."



"That decision has not been made (...) I know that President Zelenskyy did in fact ask for them, which was confirmed by a social media post by Vice President Vance," the Ukraine envoy added.

‘We need it but won’t use it’

Zelensky, during an interview with Axios, hinted that the US is planning to give a weapon system to his army that will help his country during the war with Russia. Axios' Barak Ravid asked the Ukrainian president, "What is the one tangible thing that you need Trump to give you in order for you to win on the battlefield?"

Zelensky replied, "I told him about one thing we need. He said he will work on it."