/'HOW is he posting THIS': Trump boasts of 24kt gold in White House hours after deadly church shooting

Donald Trump has given the White House another layer of his signature glitz, showing off rows of gold ornaments in a video posted on Truth Social — but the timing has sparked outrage. The US president, who has treated the residence as a personal design project since his second term began, has filled its halls with flashy remodels: a paved-over Rose Garden, a reworked West Wing colonnade, and even a new $200 million ballroom financed partly by corporate donors like Google, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin. The additions lean heavily on one theme — gold. On Sunday (Sep 28), Trump uploaded a silent video panning across dozens of gilded trinkets, medallions, and mouldings and a brag that didn't go down all that well with Americans. Here's all you need to know.

Trump brags about all the gold

In a video on Truth Social, Trump on Sunday, showed off the gaudy golden touches he has given the White House. He claimed that “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House,” boasting that foreign leaders “freak out” at the sight. “Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!”

Citizens flabbergasted by Trump's disregard for American lives

Critics quickly accused him of revelling in gaudy excess, comparing the display to European royalty. Some called the decor tacky and cheap, questioning whether the pieces were even authentic, pointing to past accusations that Trump’s gold details could be bought at Home Depot.

The criticism grew sharper because of the timing. His gold post went live less than three hours after a Marine veteran opened fire at a Mormon church in Michigan, killing four and injuring eight before setting the chapel ablaze. Trump had earlier acknowledged the attack, calling it a “horrendous shooting” and declaring that America’s “EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

However, netizens were quick to point out the timing, with one asking “HOW is he posting THIS after what happened last night in NC, and today in Michigan?” Another slammed Vice President JD Vance's post where he claimed that the “entire administration is monitoring things” and said, “Monitoring? No Trump is busy bragging about his 24kt gold...”

This is not the first time Trump has flaunted his taste for gilded symbols. Last month, he convinced FIFA President Gianni Infantino to let him hold on to the World Cup trophy, telling aides with a grin, “That’s a solid gold trophy. They know how to get to me.”