Trump was scared Biden would be replaced with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama, book claims

During the US election 2020, former President Donald Trump made sure he calls Biden a mental retard” at least once in every appearance. However, he was still tad soft on Biden, a book claims.

A new book by Michael Bender titled, ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost’ claims Donald Trump went soft on Joe Biden with fears that the Democratic party might replace him with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama.

An open Obama-critic and a known misogynist, Trump believed Biden was too old and might be replaced by the former FLOTUS or Clinton.

He thought the Democrats will "realise [Biden is] old, and they're going to give it to somebody else. They’re going to give it to Hillary, or they’re going to give it to Michelle Obama," Bender wrote.

His book also claims that Trump gave Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren a racist nickname, "Pocahontas", on the basis of her reported Native American ancestry.

The interesting thing is that Michelle Obama has never expressed interest in running for the White House — be it for the post of President or any other post.