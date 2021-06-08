'Our president': Donald Trump attacks Fauci, hints at re-run in 2024 election

In a rare appearance at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention, the former US President Donald Trump attacked the US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Labelling him as "not a great doctor but a great promoter", he, ironically, accused Fauci of solely caring about his own image by promoting himself through videos and television appearances.

He also alleged that the expert has "been wrong on almost every issue and he was wrong on Wuhan and the lab also," Trump said.

Prepping for midterms

Happy with his introduction as "our president" by the North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump urged his supporters to continue trusting him and his party in order to make sure he can 'make American great again'.

He asked his supporters to lend support to the party candidates in the midterms next year. "The survival of America depends upon our ability to elect Republicans at every level, starting with the midterms next year," Trump said.

Reiterating the false claims of voter fraud in the US election 2020, he said, "the 2020 presidential election, that election, the 2020 presidential election was by far the most corrupt election in the history of our country. There's never been anything like this. They use COVID and they used the mail in ballots to steal an election. It was the Third World country election like we've never seen before. Look at what took place."

The former reality TV star also accused his opponents of chasing him in a "witch hunt".

"It's a disgrace to our country. It's prosecutorial misconduct. They're in search of a crime. It's a fishing expedition and the Supreme Court of the United States should not have allowed it to happen, shouldn't have allowed it. And they mention it can't be a fishing expedition. This is the ultimate fishing expedition. It's been a five-year-long witch hunt, hoax after hoax. Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, the Mueller hoax. Look at the Mueller scam," Trump said at the convention.

He also hinted at a possible re-run in the US election 2024 and claimed he was excitedly waiting for that year. He also alleged that his opponents will not give up the 'witch hunt' till 2024.