/Trump names intelligence chief Jay Clayton as new White House AI czar

US President Donald Trump has named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as the new White House AI czar. He will be leading the White House task force, also known as “Super Intelligence Force,” or SI — created to check the response to artificial intelligence amid growing concerns about the risks of this rapidly evolving technology, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed White House official. The task force will have 120 days to research and report on AI’s risks and opportunities, and offer recommendations on the Federal Government's role and responsibilities regarding the new technology.

In a post on the Truth Social Platform, Trump said that Clayton and Super Intelligence Force will work “to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.”

“The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organisations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies,” said Trump in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Special Intelligence Force will include – Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson; the Defence Department’s Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Emil Michael; and Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management. The task force will report to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, the president said.

The announcement comes just days after US President Donald Trump and House leader Mike Johnson held a meeting with AI leaders at the White House. The AI developers signed onto an agreement of voluntary safety standards that Trump said was “morally binding.”

Who is Jay Clayton?

Jay Clayton was appointed Director of National Intelligence of the United States in August by Trump and will replace White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks. He holds a comparatively richer federal resume and deep experience navigating Washington bureaucracy. He brings Cabinet-level seniority to the AI portfolio as the active Director of National Intelligence, having previously run the SEC in Trump's first term and served as a US Attorney. A close confidant of the US President, Donald Trump and a regular golf partner, national security and legal expert rather than a Silicon Valley venture capitalist. Despite his closeness to the Washington bureaucracy, he is also trusted by Silicon Valley tech bosses due to his business-friendly, Wall Street background.