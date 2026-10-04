/Germany's Merz visits Kyiv after Russia warns of ‘massive’ airstrikes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Sunday in a show of support just a day after Russia warned diplomats and foreigners to leave, saying that “massive” new airstrikes will hit the city. German Chancellor Merz called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end “this senseless war,” adding: “We’re ready to talk.”

“These barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are daily war crimes,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the National Academy of Sciences attack site a few hundred meters from the German Embassy in Kyiv. The National Academy of Sciences was damaged by a Russian attack on last Monday.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor, sending Kyiv more than $48.8 billion since the war began, along with equipment and weapons. Merz said that the partnership between Berlin and Kyiv was “not a one-way street,” pointing to technologies developed by German and Ukrainian companies that benefit both sides. “This makes us safer and stronger,” he said.

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“If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” Merz said in a statement Sunday, adding that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “You can continue to count on our help.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack on the academy “absolutely terrible” and pointed out that Russia was carrying out attacks when the German Chancellor was in Kyiv. In a post on X, Zelensky said that the two nations would sign “important agreements” during the visit to strengthen Ukraine’s defences and those of the rest of Europe. “Russia must be stopped together,” he wrote.

Relations between Russia and Germany had soured over the years. In early September, Germany accused Russia of plotting an alleged drone attack on Leipzig airport and the German consulate in St. Petersburg. In response, Russia closed Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg.

In the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders, German and Russian foreign ministers met in what is believed to be the first face-to-face meeting since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia's Lavrov rejected German calls to ease off its “dangerous path of escalation” toward the country, and instead accused Germany of being Ukraine’s main sponsor and seeking to be a leading military power in Europe.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its attack on Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River again, Zelenskyy said. With drones flying and hit the bridge, injuring two people in the attack. The strike is the latest in the fourth consecutive attack on three of Kyiv’s six road bridges over the Dnipro River.