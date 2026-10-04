/Imran Khan supporters begin march to Islamabad, demand his release

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters are set to begin a days-long march towards Islamabad on Sunday, October 4, to demand his release as talks between the government and opposition failed to reach any concrete resolution. Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representatives said that the primary goal is securing the freedom of Imran Khan. The march will start from Gandi Chawk, Lakki Marwat district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where PTI is in power. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced the plan in a social media post on the platform X.

The Caravan will be joined by people from the districts of Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat. It will make several halts for the night, including near Karak on October 4, halting for the night near Kohat on October 5, halting near Matni on October 6, and halting near Charsadda Interchange on October 7. They will be joined by people from nearby districts. On October 8, the march will proceed from Charsadda Interchange before the entire gathering converges at Khairabad, where the next phase of the march will be announced.

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Imran Khan has been imprisoned since 2003 on corruption and other charges, which Khan's PTI says are politically motivated. Khan remains the prominent political rival of Shehbaz Sharif. Authorities have erected roadblocks, using containers, at the entrance to Islamabad and inside the city. The PTI and the Pakistan Federal government failed to reach a conclusion on postponing the march. Sharif's government cited a surge in militant attacks in the northwest, where the Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks. They accused PTI of sympathising with the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Apart from Khan's release, they are also demanding his transfer to a hospital and permission for his family to visit him. Authorities maintain that Khan is in good health and receives regular visits from family. But urged that meetings with the imprisoned family leader can not be used for political purposes. Demonstrators also demanded proper medical check-ups and fair, unhindered legal hearings for Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi. and immediate release of detained activists, local leaders, and Khan's three sisters who were recently arrested in Lahore.

The PTI was planning the long march on September 27, but postponed it as authorities blocked key approaches to Islamabad, including Attock Bridge, a major crossing for convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previous protests by Khan's supporters had turned violent. Following Khan's arrest, riots broke out in 2023; vandalism and arson caused an estimated $8.9 million in damage, and thousands were arrested. In 2024, the demonstrations against the February general election results, which Khan's supporters claimed were rigged, left at least six security personnel and civilians dead.