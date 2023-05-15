Top 10 world news: Zelensky meets UK PM Sunak, Thailand oppn parties agree to form coalition, & more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (May 15) said that he was "very positive" about creating a "jet coalition" after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In other news, Thailand’s two main opposition parties agreed to form a ruling coalition after winning the elections over the weekend against the military-backed rivals who have been in power for nearly a decade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (May 15) said that he was "very positive" about creating a "jet coalition" after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Zelensky arrived in UK on Monday and proceeded to meet Sunak at the latter's Chequers country estate outside of London.

Thailand’s two main opposition parties agreed, on Monday (May 15) to form a ruling coalition after winning the elections over the weekend against the military-backed rivals who have been in power for nearly a decade, paving the way for a new era in Thai politics.

A day after Turkey held one of its most important elections in modern history, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a statement, saying he was prepared for a runoff election.

Worshippers were attacked in a church during mass on Sunday (May 14) as the fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been going on for a month.

At least six people have been killed in Myanmar after a powerful storm, Cyclone Mocha, battered the nation. Officials evacuated some 1,000 people trapped by seawater along western Myanmar’s coast, on Monday (May 15), while the country’s military leaders have declared Rakhine state a national disaster after the storm hit on Sunday.

Poland defence minister said on Monday (May 15) that the country has received first batch of US-made HIMARS rocket launchers. The country has said that it has plans to deploy the rocket launchers in the region bordering Russia.



Former White House advisor Amy Pope is set to become the first woman to head the United Nations’ migration agency after she won the vote, on Monday (May 15) in Geneva against the Portuguese incumbent Antonio Vitorino.

In a big blow to the country's wildlife conservation efforts, six lions were killed by herders in Kenya on Saturday after the pride attacked 11 goats and a dog the previous night, said the wildlife officials.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that India is mulling over throwing diplomatic weight behind Greece and other nations in quest of reclaiming artefacts from the United Kingdom. This is a part of India’s global initiative to support victims of “colonial appropriation”.