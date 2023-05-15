White House veteran Amy Pope becomes first woman to head UN's International Organization for Migration

Former White House advisor Amy Pope is set to become the first woman to head the United Nations’ migration agency after she won the vote on Monday (May 15) in Geneva against the Portuguese incumbent Antonio Vitorino. She will become the organisation’s first woman chief on October 1.

In a statement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that her five-year term will begin in a couple of months. Following the win, Pope took to Twitter and wrote, “Humbled and honoured to be chosen as the next Director General of (IOM). I am ready to work with ALL our member states and global partners to unleash the opportunities provided by effective, orderly and humane migration.”

She had previously served as Deputy Director General for Management and Reform at IOM under the leadership of Antonio Vitorino who took office in 2018.

Pope was chosen by a secret ballot where IOM’s 175 member states voted her as the new director general. She was competing against Portugal’s former deputy prime minister Vitorino.

Pope also managed to secure the lead after a first round of voting, missing just 12 votes to reach the two-thirds majority needed to declare victory, but before the vote to go to a second round, Vitorino bowed out of the race.

According to reports, over 100 million people are forcibly displaced around the world and the more than 70-year-old agency seeks to ensure humane and orderly migration and intervenes where needed.

In a statement, following Pope’s win, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “As IOM’s largest bilateral donor, the United States strongly supports Ms. Pope's vision and looks forward to working with her to implement the critical reforms necessary to create a more effective, inclusive IOM.”

Notably, UN agency chiefs who apply for a second term are typically shooed in without challenge and when Pope announced her candidacy in October, “it was a bit of a shock…It was not seen as a friendly move,” a European diplomat in Geneva acknowledged to AFP on condition of anonymity.

The 66-year-old incumbent Vitorino had previously called the vote unprecedented and said, “We have never happened to have an incumbent director general that faces a competition with one of his deputy generals. Let's call it an innovation,” as quoted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE