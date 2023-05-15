Pakistan turmoil: Protests against judiciary continue as government decides to file references against judges

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on former PM Imran Khan to join the investigation into the Al Qadir Trust case. According to Dawn, the Pakistani PM said, “Leave the fabrications of here and there. Join the investigation and account for your corruption. End of the matter.”

His statement came hours after Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was granted protective bail by the Lahore Court on Monday. Imran and his wife Bibi are implicated in a graft case. The couple is alleged to have availed financial assistance from a land developer involved in the building of Al Qadir University. Both Khan and Bibi are trustees at the university.

Khan was granted bail in Al Qadir Trust case

Earlier, Imran Khan was granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court on Friday after Pakistan’s Supreme Court termed his arrest “invalid and unlawful.” The Pakistani government, on the other hand, has accused the court of favouring Imran Khan. The country’s National Assembly has also formed a five-member committee to file references against the Supreme Court judges.

Ruling coalition stages protests before Supreme Court

Parties and groups backed by Pakistan's ruling coalition staged protests in front of the Supreme Court on Monday to press the court to take a hard stance against Khan and his supporters. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were among those who joined the coalition's sit-in.