Ukraine President Zelensky eyes 'jets coalition' during meeting with UK PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (May 15) said that he was "very positive" about creating a "jet coalition" after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Zelensky arrived in UK on Monday and proceeded to meet Sunak at the latter's Chequers country estate outside of London. During his talks with Sunak, Zelensky won the promise of 'hundreds' more missiles and drones.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, western countries including US have provided Kyiv with weapons and aid. The weapons include rocket launchers, ammunition, tanks and more. However, Ukraine has been asking for fighter jets and this is something the West has been dragging its feet on for fear of escalation.

Sunak said that the UK was readying to open a flight school to train Ukrainian pilots.

Watch | Zelensky meets Sunak: UK promises Ukraine long range missiles and attack drones × And while Russia's ally China vies to act as peace broker, sending an envoy to Kyiv this week, Zelensky drummed up hefty new packages of military aid on weekend visits to France and Germany.

Russia has reacted sharply to UK's fresh pledge of weapons to Ukraine and has warned that this would only cause "further destruction". Russia on Monday claimed to have downed a Storm Shadow missile which Britain had said last week that it was providing.

Sunak said that his meeting with Zelensky at Chequers was taking place in the buildup to a Council of Europe meeting in Iceland and also a G7 summit in Japan. He lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The front lines of Putin's war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world," Sunak said, vowing: "We must not let them down."

Sunak hosted Zelensky in the same Chequers room used by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill to broadcast defiant speeches vowing victory over the Nazis.

"And the same way today, your leadership, your country's bravery and fortitude are an inspiration to us all," he told Zelensky.

Zelensky was dressed in his trademark fatigues and gave a bear hug to Sunak after he disembarked from a Royal Air Force Chinnok helicopter.

He said the crisis was a matter of "security not only for Ukraine, it is important for all of Europe".

The timing and focus of Ukraine's high-stakes counter-offensive are unclear, but Zelensky's tour of European capitals underscored the importance of securing Western heavy weapons and ammunition to press the fight.

France has offered a dozen more light tanks and armoured vehicles. Germany has said it was preparing a new military package worth 2.7 billion euros (USD 3 billion). This is Germany's biggest package yet for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

