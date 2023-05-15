Six more lions impaled to death by herders in Kenya

In a big blow to the country's wildlife conservation efforts, six lions were killed by herders in Kenya on Saturday after the pride attacked 11 goats and a dog the previous night, said the wildlife officials.

The incident came a day after Loonkiito, believed to be the world's oldest lion in the wild, was brutally stabbed to death by herders when he rambled into a livestock pen on the outskirts of Amboseli National Park.

"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed," The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a statement on Saturday.

"A total of 10 lions (have been) killed in the Amboseli ecosystem since last week," said KWS.

It further added that the officials met with the members of the community to discuss the issue.

"The discussions centred on exploring ways to minimise the risk of human-wildlife conflict, including developing early warning systems to alert communities of the presence of wildlife in their vicinity," the statement said.

"The KWS officials engaged the community in an effort to find lasting solutions that will address the conflict while protecting both human lives and wildlife." Loonkiito impaled to death in Kenya Kenyan lion Loonkiito, believed to be the world's oldest, died on Friday after he was brutally impaled by Maasai morans (warriors), said the local wildlife officials.

Loonkiito, who was 19 years old, died in the Olkelunyiet village, located in southern Kenya, bordering Amboseli National Park, while preying upon livestock.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Loonkiito (2004-2023), the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa. He died yesterday, on the 10th of May 2023 at 19 years old," read the caption.

"He was a symbol of resilience and coexistence. We at Lion Guardians feel privileged to have borne witness to his life and his legacy. In the following weeks and months, we hope to share the extraordinary story of Loonkiito’s life with the world."

In 2021, KWS described Loonkito as a 'legendary big cat warrior' who had defended his territory for more than 10 years.

Lion Guardians, a conservation group, had lauded Loonkito as "a symbol of resilience and coexistence" and said he was "the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa".

In recent years, the reports of wildlife straying into human habitats in Kenya have increased as the animals come under growing pressure from cities that are expanding into hunting grounds.

