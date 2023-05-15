President Erdogan, rival Kilicdaroglu say they're ready as runoff prospect looms large

A day after Turkey held one of its most important elections in modern history, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a statement, saying he was prepared for a runoff election if needed.

“We don’t know yet whether the election will be over in the first round, but if people take us to a second round, we will respect that too," Erdogan told his supporters, adding that his ruling conservative alliance had won a “majority" in parliament.

While Erdogan took a conservative position, his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu rattled the cage once again and said the president had not received the result he was expecting.

"Despite all his smear campaigns and insults, Erdogan did not get the result he expected. Nobody should get excited about a fait accompli," said Kilicdaroglu.

"Elections are not won on the balcony (referring to Erdogan's speech). Election data still continues to come. If our nation decides on a runoff, with our pleasure. We will definitely win this election in the second round. Everyone will see it."

Sinan Ogan, the third presidential candidate who has allied with Erdogan took to Twitter late on Sunday to cast aspersions over the overseas vote-counting process,

"We have heard that some manipulations were carried out in the overseas vote counting processes. Vote counting is not done in a healthy environment. I warn the YSK. Take the necessary measures immediately and ensure that the vote counting processes are carried out quickly," Ogan tweeted.

"In addition, we will not allow a fait accompli with a manipulation of foreign votes. Do not stress the environment. This is up to the second round."

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas who is running for the vice-president post as a candidate for the main opposition Nation Alliance bloc stated that Anadolu’s results were unreliable. He said the opposition data showed Kilicdaroglu as being ahead of Erdogan.

Early votes from heavily pro-government districts appeared to be giving Erdogan the lead, but as more ballots were counted, his lead appeared to be shrinking. May 28 runoff election imminent According to the latest updates, Ankara might be headed for a May 28 runoff election by all estimates. Neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu had managed to clear the 50 per cent threshold required to avoid a second round.

With almost 97 per cent of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan led with 49.39 per cent of votes and Kilicdaroglu had 44.92 per cent, according to a Reuters report which quoted state-owned news agency Anadolu as saying. Meanwhile, Turkey's High Election Board gave Erdogan 49.49 per cent with 91.93 per cent of ballot boxes counted.

This year's election largely centred around the economy, civil rights and the devastating February earthquake that left more than 50,000 dead. Thus, Erdogan not receiving outright victory is being seen as a verdict against his highly authoritarian tendencies. Under his rule, Ankara has emerged as one of the most rigid and financially frail countries in the region.

69-year-old Erdogan has been at the centre of power in Turkey as either prime minister or president since 2003. In the run-up to the election, opinion surveys had indicated the increasingly authoritarian leader narrowly trailed his challenger.

(With inputs from agencies)