Top 10 world news: Worldwide protests against Xi Jinping, 23 kids killed in Iran, and more

Rare protests featuring slogans against Xi Jinping spread across the world

China is currently experiencing a wave of protests against President Xi Jinping and that has forced online censors to take note of the country’s social media. According to media reports, the protests were sparked by an individual who draped a banner sporting various slogans against the government.

23 kids killed during crackdown against Iran's anti-hijab protests: UN

The United Nations human rights office has claimed that 23 children died during the crackdown against anti-hijab protests in Iran that was sparked by Mahasa Amini's death, reports Reuters news agency.

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates | Russia claims first gains in Kharkiv since Ukraine counter-offensive

A Reuters report claims that Iran has reportedly agreed to sell its drone and missiles to fill the depleting Russian arsenal. “The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family,” one of the Iranian diplomats was quoted as saying by the publication.

UK summons senior Chinese diplomat after protester beaten at Manchester consulate

The British foreign ministry has summoned a senior Chinese diplomat after footage emerged showing “apparent scenes of violence” concerning protestors outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

Liz Truss approval rating at record low 10 per cent in UK, claims new poll

A new poll by YouGov shows that one out of every 10 British people does not view newly elected prime minister Liz Truss in a positive light and around 55 per cent said that they would want Truss to resign from her position. Only 38 per cent of the people interviewed wanted Truss to continue as PM.

India: Six people, including two pilots die in a helicopter crash in Kedarnath

In an unfortunate incident, six people, including two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in North India's Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The helicopter was carrying pilgrims from the holy Hindu site of Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

Ethiopian military gains control of strategic city in Tigray amid ongoing conflict

The Ethiopian and Eritrean military forces successfully captured the strategically important Tigrayan city of Shire on Tuesday. In an official statement, the Tigrayan rebels confirmed that the armies were in control of the region and added that they were attacking the civilians with “heavy weaponry”.

Nord Stream 1: First images of ruptured gas pipeline show extent of damage

Underwater images and video released on Tuesday (October 18) showed the extent of damage to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. At least 50 metres of the pipeline have been destroyed. The cause of damage was probably an explosion believed to be from sabotage.

US to release 14 million barrels of oil from reserves to cap gas prices: Report

In a bid to tame the rising gasoline prices, the United States is reportedly planning to release 14 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves, Reuters reported quoting sources.

A day after CPC congress, US says China moving 'much faster' to annex Taiwan

A day after Chinese President Xi Jinping headlined the opening of the 20th CPC congress and made rather aggressive remarks on Taiwan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China is on a “much faster timeline” in its plan to annex Taiwan.