Liz Truss approval rating at record low 10 per cent in UK, claims new poll

A new poll by YouGov shows that one out of every 10 British people does not view newly elected prime minister Liz Truss in a positive light and around 55 per cent said that they would want Truss to resign from her position. Only 38 per cent of the people interviewed wanted Truss to continue as PM.

It has been a rocky start to the tenure for Truss who defeated Rishi Sunak in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson. However, the unfunded tax cuts announced in the mini-budget by former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng attracted criticism from all corners including various institutions.

In the aftermath of the announcements, the pound dropped to its lowest against the United States dollar and although new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed most of the economic measures after his appointment, it looks like the damage to the image of Truss and the Tory Party is already done.

The survey, which included a set of 1724 adults in the United Kingdom, also showed that just 18 per cent were happy with the Tories’ performance in office. The data was similar to a Portland Communications poll that showed that the Labour Party is currently enjoying a 36-point lead over the Tories.

When it comes to the choice regarding Truss’ potential successors, Rishi Sunak leads the line with 55 per cent of people favouring the former finance minister. Former PM Boris Johnson enjoyed just 32 per cent support but his popularity remained higher than Truss with Ben Wallace being a distant third.