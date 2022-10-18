Nord Stream 1: First images of ruptured gas pipeline show extent of damage

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Underwater images and video released on Tuesday (October 18) showed the extent of damage to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. At least 50 metres of the pipeline have been destroyed. The cause of damage was probably an explosion believed to be from sabotage.

News outlet Expressen reported that a massive tear and twisted metal can be seen on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline 80 metres down. The videos that were apparently filmed on Monday and show that a chunk from the pipeline is missing. It could be buried under the seabed.

Trond Larsen, a drone operator with the Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, told Expressen: "It is only an extreme force that can bend metal that thick in the way we are seeing."

Larsen piloted the submersible drone which captured the video. He noted that "a very large impact on the seabed around the pipe" can also be seen.

ALSO READ | Russia military plane crash: Ministry says death toll rises to 13 as search ends

***UPDATE***



Swedish journalists got permission to image one of the Nord Stream explosion sites using an underwater drone (ROV)



Caution against listening to the impending wave of explosives experts on Twitter



Their article (in Swedish) https://t.co/lpUvF0NIEi pic.twitter.com/aAkSeva0zf — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) October 18, 2022 ×

Here are the first exclusive images of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. On the seabed we filmed the remains of the pipe that had been torn to pieces by the explosion. with @erikwiman @alexljungdahl and @BlueyeRoboticshttps://t.co/VvrXiThyLt — Mattias Carlsson (@CarlssonMattias) October 18, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Zelensky orders troops to capture 'more' Russian prisoners to facilitate release of Ukrainian 'heroes'

The leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines, which link Russia to Europe, have been blamed on sabotage. Many experts with knowledge of the matter have also claimed that various armed forces in the region are capable of such an operation.

The leaks became a flashpoint in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The leaks caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines to pour into the sea.

Previously, Germany, Denmark and Sweden openly said that they were attacks. Even Russia has also said sabotage was a possibility and launched an "international terrorism" probe by the FSB security service.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.