Russia military plane crash: Ministry says death toll rises to 13 as search ends

Russian news agencies said on Tuesday (October 18) that at least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia. The search for the survivors has ended.

The agencies quoted the ministry of emergency situations: "Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured."

On Monday, a fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city shortly after take-off. The apartments in the building were engulfed in a fireball.

A video published by the Russian military news channel Zvezda showed explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter bomber. The jet fell on the apartments. Russian agencies said the pilots had ejected.

In a statement to RIA, the Russian defence ministry said: "According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane’s fuel ignited."

Images and videos of the accident were circulating on social media platforms as footage showed the nine-storey building on fire, which was later put out.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the Krasnodar regional governor, denied reports that the plane had been loaded with ammunition.

Russia opens probe

After the crash, Russia launched a criminal investigation to look into it.

As per the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered all necessary help to be provided to victims. Also, the health minister of the nation will fly to the region on Putin's order. The incident comes nearly eight months after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine.

