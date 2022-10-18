Zelensky orders troops to capture 'more' Russian prisoners to facilitate release of Ukrainian 'heroes'

As the Ukraine war rages on for the seventh month Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged his troops to take more prisoners of the opposite side. He said that doing so might help them negotiate freedom for their nation's soldiers being held by Russia.

Zelensky made his remarks as the two warring nations undertook an exchange of prisoners; the biggest so far. A total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women were part of the exchange.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches deadly new attacks on central Kyiv

As per Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, this included a dozen civilian women.

Taking to Telegram he revealed that "It was the first completely female exchange," and that 37 of the women had been captured when Moscow's forces in May seized Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Also read | Will hold Russia accountable for 'war crimes,' says White House

As per the Reuters report citing the Ukrainian interior ministry, some of those freed had been in jail for almost three years since 2019. They had reportedly been detained by pro-Moscow authorities in eastern regions.

Additionally, the Russian-appointed head of one of the regions announced that Kyiv would be freeing 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.

In his evening address, the war-torn nation's president said "The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every front-line commander should remember this."

Also read | Watch: Russian apartment in flames after military jet crash-lands

He also voiced his thanks for "everyone involved in this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies."

Talking to reporters one of the women, Viktoria Obidina, who has been freed thanks to the exchange said that the prisoners were not aware that they were being exchanged.

Recalling her capture, she said that she was with her daughter in Mariupol, that the two got separated, and that she has yet to see her daughter.

"I will go to see my daughter. I want to see her so bad."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.