Will hold Russia accountable for 'war crimes,' says White House

Just hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones, the White House, on Monday, said that US will hold Russia accountable for "war crimes". One of these drone attacks killed at least four people in an apartment building in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Monday evening video address, said there had been more attacks. "Right now, there is a new Russian drone attack. There are (drones) that have been shot down."

According to Interfax Ukraine news agency, blasts were reported in Fastiv, a town just outside Kyiv. Blasts were also reported in southern port of Odesa.

In its second wave of air strikes in a week, Russian forces have also targetted infrastructure across Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked the capital Kyiv on Monday morning. An anti-aircraft rocket could be seen streaking into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames, as residents raced for shelter.

US President Joe Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House "strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today" and said the attack "continues to demonstrate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutality".

She mentioned a new, USD 725 million military aid package for Ukraine which was announced last Friday

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

“... We will continue to impose costs on Russia, hold them accountable for its war crimes."

(With inputs from agencies)

