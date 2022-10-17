Watch: Russian apartment in flames after military jet crash-lands

A Russian aircraft crashed into a residential building in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border, according to local reports.

The crew members flying the Sukhoi Su-34 managed to eject from the Russian military aircraft moments before it crashed, causing a massive fire to the building.

A video of the crash site went viral on social media, showing a major blaze engulfing the multi-storey building.

It is being said that the aircraft’s engine had failed midway and that both the pilots are safe.

Local media has reported a multiple number of fatalities and an unknown number of injured.

“Ambulances and firefighters are coming from all over the city, helicopters are in the area,” a resident told the state-run TASS news agency.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, the plane crashed during a training flight from a military airfield.

“While climbing to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the southern military district, a Su-34 aircraft crashed. The cause of the crash of the aircraft was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff,” the Russian Defence Ministry statement said.

Interfax news agency reported, citing local emergencies ministry, that five floors of the apartment were on fire, the upper floors had collapsed, and about 45 apartments were damaged.

Meanwhile, a Russian investigative committee has announced a criminal investigation into the crash, saying “Military investigators are establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident.”

Yeysk is a port and a resort town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, situated on the shore of the Sea of Azov, which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

