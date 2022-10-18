India: Six people, including two pilots die in a helicoper crash in Kedarnath

In an unfortunate incident, six people, including two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in North India's Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The helicopter was carrying pilgrims from the holy Hindu site of Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body for civil aviation in India said the accident might have occurred due to bad weather.

“A Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation has crashed on way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather. Total number of passengers six and one Pilot were on board," said DGCA, based on preliminary info.

Prime Minister's Office released a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he paid his condolences.

"Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi"

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia took to Twitter to state the centre was in touch with the Uttarakhand government regarding the crash.

"The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss and are constantly monitoring the situation," tweeted Scindia.

"Received the tragic news of some casualties in an unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Garud Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," tweeted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Notably, Kedarnath is part of the 'Char Dham' yatra that is undertaken by Hindus. Apart from Kedarnath, the circuit has Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath as other sites.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)

