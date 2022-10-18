UK summons senior Chinese diplomat after protester beaten at Manchester consulate

The British foreign ministry has summoned a senior Chinese diplomat after footage emerged showing “apparent scenes of violence” concerning protestors outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

The video showed a protestor getting assaulted by people who came out of the consulate during a pro-Hong Kong democracy protest. In the aftermath of the incident, both the foreign office as well as the office of prime minister Liz Truss called the situation “concerning” and ordered further investigation.

Also read | Rare protests featuring slogans against Xi Jinping spread across China

On Tuesday, Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman told reporters that they were “extremely concerned” about the incident and have decided to summon Chinese chargé d’affaires in London.

“The house will know His Majesty’s government is extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence at the consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.”

“I understand that Greater Manchester police have launched an investigation to establish the facts of the incident. The foreign secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese chargé d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London to express His Majesty’s government’s deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff,” he added according to Reuters.

Also read | Nord Stream 1: First images of ruptured gas pipeline show extent of damage

The protests featured slogans and posters regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping and according to media reports, they were organised to coincide with the ongoing Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

Earlier, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin blamed “disturbing elements” for the incident at the consulate and said that outsiders had infiltrated the building. He also asked the British authorities to increase security for diplomatic buildings in order to avoid such incidents.