Ethiopian military gains control of strategic city in Tigray amid ongoing conflict

The Ethiopian and Eritrean military forces successfully captured the strategically important Tigrayan city of Shire on Tuesday. In an official statement, the Tigrayan rebels confirmed that the armies were in control of the region and added that they were attacking the civilians with “heavy weaponry”.

"These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire."

"The enemies are massacring our people with heavy weaponry/armaments in the areas it invades," the Tigray Central Command added along with a plea of help for the rebels in the city.

The Tigrayan crisis has become worse in the past few months with the United Nations warning of "utterly staggering" loss to civilians. The UN warned both the military as well as the rebels against escalating the conflict which has dominated the country’s politics for the last couple of years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently expressed his concerns regarding the ongoing crisis.

"Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels," he said at the UN General Assembly. The appeal was later backed by the European Union and the United States.

The UN estimates that around two million people have lost their homes due to the constant fighting and the death toll still remains unknown due to the communication blackout in Tigray.

The conflict began in 2020 when Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was targeted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his cause was supported by neighboring Eritrea. Following the military onslaught in the region, the civilians experienced major food and resource shortages but the conflict over control of the region has shown no signs of slowing down with both sides continuing their attacks.