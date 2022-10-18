France: Nationwide strikes over pay and cost of living hit transport, schools

Amid a call for a nationwide strike by several unions, regional train traffic in France was cut by about half on Tuesday. The strike comes at a time when inflation is at a high. It has been a few days since the strikes have been taking place in the country to increase minimum wages with soaring prices. This industrial move has severely disrupted fuel distribution.

The strike has primarily affected the public sector, with schools being disrupted. On the transport front, Eurostar said it was cancelling some trains between London and Paris because of the strike.

The strikes grew broader after oil refineries decided to walk out. Last week, a negotiation call was made but the workers denied the proposed deal.

Furthermore, with the oil shortage, workers have also blocked several roads. People are travelling for hours to get their vehicle's tanks filled.

Macron's government is all set to issue official orders for workers to uphold the movement, which for now have been upheld in the courts.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the government will try its utmost to resolve the matter as soon as possible, AFP reported.

Similarly, the finance minister of the country stated that is important for the government to issue "requisitioning powers." He further stated that the time for negotiation is over.

However, unions have stated that issuing requisitioning is unacceptable and is not the right solution.

These strikes are no more limited to the oil refinery industries. Workers from other industries have also announced to protest against the inflation and soaring prices of commodities.

Furthermore, the CGT and FO unions announced their nationwide strikes to dem, and for higher salaries and oppose the government's requisitioning powers.

In the capital city, Paris, the police expected separate protests by nearly 15,000 workers and school teachers on Tuesday.

