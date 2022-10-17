France: Refinery strike has hit petrol supplies further, says PM

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday (October 16) that petrol supplies at French service station fell further over the weekend as a result of weeks-long strike at oil major TotalEnergies. The French government is facing mounting pressure due to social unrest caused by high inflation. On Sunday thousands protested against soaring prices. Several trade unions have called for a general strike.

"We're at about 30% of the stations that have a supply problem on at least one of the fuels," Borne said in an interview on French TV channel TF1.

According to data from energy ministry, 27.3 per cent of French petrol station had supply problems.

Under the requisitioning plan, some workers are ordered to go back to work to guarantee the resumption of minimum services.

"If there are very tense situations tomorrow... we will also carry out requisitioning," Borne said.

"There is a wage agreement that has been signed by organisations representing the majority of employees (at TotalEnergies)," Borne said.

"(Workers) have to go back to work."

Borne said the general discount on fuel prices at service stations that it introduced in response to the surge in global oil prices would be extended to mid-November.

The discount of 30 cents per litre was previously due to be reduced to 10 cents on Nov. 1.

The prime minister added she had talked with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and that he had agreed to extend the company's additional discount of 20 cents per litre.

(With inputs from agencies)

