Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates | Russia confirms new strikes on energy facilities

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
Russia continued their onslaught on Ukraine with fresh air striles in northern Kyiv which is the home of a thermal power station. According to reports, thick smoke was seen coming out of the facility and authorities said that the attack ended up killing two people. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on "critical infrastructure" in northern Kyiv.
Oct 18, 2022, 04:45 PM (IST)
Russia has offficially confirmed new strikes on power facilities in Ukraine, after Kyiv said the energy situation was critical across the country following renewed attacks.
"In the past day, the Russian armed forces have continued to strike Ukrainian military commands and energy systems with long-range air and sea-based high precision weapons," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily update.
Oct 18, 2022, 04:28 PM (IST)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that “since 10 October, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country”. Describing the Russian strikes on power supplies as “another kind of Russian terrorist attacks”, Zelenskiy said there was “no space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime”.
Oct 18, 2022, 04:07 PM (IST)
The situation in Ukraine is "critical" following waves of Russian strikes targeting the country's energy infrastructure ahead of winter, Ukraine's presidency said Tuesday.
"The situation is critical now across the country because our regions are dependent on one another... it's necessary for the whole country to prepare for electricity, water and heating outages," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, told Ukrainian television.