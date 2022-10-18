23 kids killed during crackdown against Iran's anti-hijab protests: UN 

The United Nations human rights office has claimed that 23 children died during the crackdown against anti-hijab protests in Iran that was sparked by Mahasa Amini's death, reports Reuters news agency.

It said that the kids were killed by live ammunition, metal pellets at close range, and fatal beatings.

The UN office further said that Iran's police force has detained an unspecified number of children during school raids, while some have been sent for psychological treatment.

Though the human rights office didn't provide further details about the deceased, NGO Amnesty International claimed that the victims included 20 boys aged between 11 and 17, and three girls, of which two of them were 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.

The month-long demonstration began after the death of 22-year-old Amini who was detained by the Iran's Morality Police for wearing headscarves inappropriately in violation of the Islamic dress code.

Since then, the protests have transformed into anti-regime agitation, calling for an end to the dictatorial regime.

On Monday, EU countries sanctioned Iran's information minister, several senior officers of Morality Police and other officials for the brutal crackdown on protesters.

In response, the Tehran regime vowed to take timely action, and blamed the West, especially US, of stoking tensions in the region.

Though no official figures are available, a toll published by the Iran Human Rights group has said that at least 122 people have been killed in the crackdown on the Amini protests, and at least 93 more died in separate clashes in Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchestan province.

(With inputs from agencies)





