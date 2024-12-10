New Delhi, India

WION is covering live updates of the Syrian conflict where the rebel offensive has left Russian military bases there under threat. The Tartus Naval Base and Hmeimim Air Base are Russia's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union and have been key to the Kremlin's activities in Africa and the Middle East.

Advertisment

In other news, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Dec 10). Singh is on an official three-day visit to Russia and arrived on Sunday in Moscow.

Furthermore, the evolving weather system in the Bay of Bengal, off India's southeastern coast, is now a 'well-marked low-pressure area,' said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

West Asia crisis LIVE: Russian military bases in Syria under threat, say reports

If reports are to be believed, the rebel offensive in Syria has left Russian military bases there under threat. The Tartus naval base and Hmeimim Air Base are Russia's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union and have been key to the Kremlin's activities in Africa and the Middle East. Russian state media reported that the Syrian opposition has "guaranteed" the security of the facilities, but it is not clear if Moscow will maintain control of them.

Advertisment

Rajnath Singh in Russia: Indian defence minister meets Russian President Putin

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday (Dec 10). Defence Minister Singh, who is on a three-day official visit to Russia, arrived in Moscow on Sunday night.

Weather system in Bay of Bengal- Rainfall warning for 17 districts of Tamil Nadu

The evolving weather system in the Bay of Bengal, off India's southeast coast, is now a 'well-marked low-pressure area,' said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Netanyahu corruption trial: Israeli PM calls allegations 'simply ridiculous'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Dec 10) took the stand in the corruption trial against him, calling the allegations "simply ridiculous." The trial involves three separate cases in which prosecutors said that Netanyahu exchanged regulatory favours with media titans for favourable press coverage and advanced the personal interests of a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for lavish gifts.

Syrian conflict: Rebels name Mohammed al-Bashir as head of transitional govt

Rebel factions in Syria, who ousted Bashar al-Assad from power following their November 27 offensive, on Tuesday (Dec 10) named Mohammed al-Bashir as head of a transitional government.

UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer made bizarre endorsements online, called for ban on sex toys

26-year-old Luigi Mangione is the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But there is something more to know about him—his support of a hodgepodge of political views. He has reacted to various social media posts ranging from calls to ban sex toys in Japan, modern America being compared to the fall of Rome, and much more.

Watch: Malibu fire spreads rapidly, forces evacuation after burning 1,800 acres

A wildfire that broke out in the city of Malibu in the US state of California on Monday (Dec 9), has led to authorities issuing emergency evacuation orders near the area. The fire was reported to be spreading at a "rapid rate".

'7-star-resort': BJP shares visuals of Delhi CM's bungalow, AAP reacts

The bungalow of former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has again come into controversy ahead of assembly polls in the city. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been referring to Kejriwal's bungalow as "Sheesh Mahal", which means palace of mirrors that denotes luxury.

BGT 2024-25: With series at 1-1, tickets for first day of Boxing Dat Test at MCG sold out two weeks in advance

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia is breaking all records in terms of in-person match attendance. The first two Tests in Perth and Adelaide saw record crowds coming in for the high-octane contest between the two sides and now the iconic Boxing Day Test tickets for the first day are also sold out.

Taylor Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to crew of her sold-out Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has just wrapped up her Eras Tour. During the last concert, Taylor got emotional and told her fans that she was thankful for all the love. Reports estimate that her Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion.