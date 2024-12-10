Washington

26-year-old Luigi Mangione is the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But there is something more to know about him—his support of a hodgepodge of political views. He has reacted to various social media posts ranging from calls to ban sex toys in Japan, modern America being compared to the fall of Rome, and much more.

His X account includes links to multiple philosophical books and a few posts about the values of males in society.

In March, Mangione reacted to a post about falling population rates in Japan. He commented on the post, saying the real problem was not immigration but the obsession with Japanese sex toys and pornography. He even offered solutions to the issue that included “encouraging natural human interaction, sex, physical fitness, and spirituality". All this by banning Tenga fleshlights, among other sex toys, and replacing “conveyor belt sushi and vending machines” with “real human waiters".

Love for philosophy

Mangione also expressed his likeness towards authors, bloggers, thinkers, and revolutionists, including Aldous Huxley, Tim Urban, Jonathan Haidt, and Ted Kzacinski.

In April, he replied to a post on X about the matrix. He quoted Huxley’s book, 'Brave New World' as he wrote, “But I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom, I want goodness. I want sin."

The suspected killer also used to like, repost and reply to a blogger named Tim Urban, who is famous for his website called 'Wait but why'. The website primarily talks about artificial intelligence, space exploration, and human productivity.

Mangione has particularly reposted Urban's blogs discussing the need to restrict cell phone use by kids under 16.

'Men made for daring feats'

Mangione further reported a post on X that talked about how men are made for "impossible situations and daring feats".

The post said, “If you want to understand men better, just look at all the movies they’ve made, books they’ve written, and games they invent when they’re young. Almost every single one is about a young man being thrust into a position or situation he doesn’t know if he can overcome. Many times he believes he can’t, so he initially refuses the challenge."

