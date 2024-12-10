Moscow, Russia

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday (Dec 10). Defence Minister Singh, who is on a three-day official visit to Russia, arrived in Moscow on Sunday night.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh called on the President of the Russian Federation Mr Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 10, 2024, on the margins of the 21st session of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). Raksha Mantri conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to President Putin," a statement from the Indian defence ministry said.

"Shri Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes," the statement added.

Singh lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh laid a wreath at the "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow."

Singh also interacted with the members of the Indian community and highlighted the growth trajectory of India. He lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Russia.

'India-Russia relationship is very strong'

On Tuesday, the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) was co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov in Moscow.

During the session, Singh emphasised that the India-Russia relationship was very strong, and has lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership. He added that the ties have further strengthened with the recent exchanges, including two visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia earlier this year.

Glad to call on the Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin at Kremlin in Moscow. https://t.co/lDgg7AOG23 pic.twitter.com/iJWkM9Khmn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2024 ×

"Singh voiced the Government of India’s determination to extend the capabilities of its domestic defence industry across domains and industrial collaboration. He stressed on new opportunities for enhancing participation of Russian industries in the ‘Make in India’ projects. He reiterated India's commitment towards Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership with Russia," a statement from the Indian defence ministry said.

"The Russian Defence Minister emphasised on deepening relationship between both the countries which is based on mutual trust. He congratulated Raksha Mantri on the commissioning of INS Tushil," the statement added.