Damascus

Rebel factions in Syria, who ousted Bashar al-Assad from power following their November 27 offensive, on Tuesday (Dec 10) named Mohammed al-Bashir as head of a transitional government.

Citing state media, a report by the news agency AFP said that the transitional government would be in place until March 1. "The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1," a statement attributed to Bashir said.

The statement referred to him as the new prime minister of Syria.

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Bashir has been serving as the prime minister of the Syrian Salvation Government since January 13 this year.

Al-Bashir is an engineer by profession. Following the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, he became the director of an educational institution which provided education to children affected by the conflict.

As rebel groups led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive against the Assad government forces in late November, al-Bashir stated that the offensive was launched in response to attacks on civilians by Syrian government troops, which he claimed had led to the displacement of "tens of thousands" of civilians.

Following the ouster of Assad on Sunday, al-Bashir was tasked with forming a transitional government after meeting with HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani and outgoing Syrian prime minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali to coordinate a transfer of power.

The Syrian Salvation Government was set up in the Idlib bastion in 2017 to assist people in the rebel-held area people cut off from government services.

AFP reported that the government has its own ministries, departments, and judicial and security authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

