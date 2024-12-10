Damascus/Tel Aviv/Gaza Strip/Beirut
The crisis in West Asia continues, with rebel factions taking control of Syria, forcing President Bashar al-Assad and his family to flee to Russia. The chaos in Syria's capital city of Damascus was partially brought under control on Monday (Dec 9) following the rebel takeover.
The ongoing developments in Syria have led to cautious reactions from global governments.
On Tuesday, the United Nations (UN) envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters that rebel factions that swept Syria have been sending good messages to the Syrian people.
Click here to follow all updates on the West Asia crisis:
-
Dec 10, 2024 18:01 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: New Syrian PM says time for 'stability and calm'
New Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said on Tuesday that it was time for stability and calm.
"Now it is time for these people to enjoy stability and calm," al-Bashir told Al Jazeera.
-
Dec 10, 2024 17:34 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Israel's Netanyahu warns new rulers of Syria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the new regime in Syria not to follow in the footsteps of the previous Bashar al-Assad administration and allow Iran to re-establish itself in the country.
"If this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or permits the transfer of Iranian weapons or any other weapons to Hezbollah, or if it attacks us -– we will respond forcefully, and we will exact a heavy price," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a video statement from Tel Aviv.
-
Dec 10, 2024 16:07 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Blinken urges world to support inclusive political process in Syria
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all countries to support an inclusive political process in Syria, saying that Washington would eventually recognise if it met such standards.
"The Syrian people will decide the future of Syria. All nations should pledge to support an inclusive and transparent process and refrain from external interference," Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement.
-
Dec 10, 2024 15:38 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Russian military bases in Syria under threat, say reports
If reports are to be believed, the rebel offensive in Syria has left Russian military bases there under threat.
The Tartus naval base and Hmeimim air base are Russia's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union and have been key to the Kremlin's activities in Africa and the Middle East.
Russian state media report that the Syrian opposition has "guaranteed" the security of the facilities, but it is not clear if Moscow will maintain control of them.
-
Dec 10, 2024 14:10 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: UK keeping close eye on potential return of British jihadists from Syria
The United Kingdom (UK) said on Tuesday that it was keeping a "very, very close eye" on the potential return of British jihadists from Syria.
The possibility of militants returning was "a matter of great concern," Border Security and Asylum Minister Angela Eagle said.
-
Dec 10, 2024 13:43 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Syrian rebels name Mohammed al-Bashir as head of transitional govt
Rebel factions in Syria, who ousted Bashar al-Assad from power following their November 27 offensive, on Tuesday (Dec 10) named Mohammed al-Bashir as head of a transitional government.
-
Dec 10, 2024 12:52 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Israeli PM calls corruption allegations against him 'simply ridiculous'
The trial against involves three separate cases in which prosecutors said that Netanyahu exchanged regulatory favours with media titans for favourable press coverage and advanced the personal interests of a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for lavish gifts.
-
Dec 10, 2024 12:51 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Qatari officials in contact with Syrian rebel group HTS
Officials in Qatar are in contact with the HTS that led the November 27 offensive in Syria.
"The Qataris have established the first channel of communication with HTS. Communication with HTS and Qatari diplomats are expected to continue in the next 24 hours with Al Bashir," a Qatari official told the news agency AFP.
-
Dec 10, 2024 11:38 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Israel warned over its airstrikes in Syria
The Israeli military has been warned over its airstrikes in Syria as it denied that it tanks were near Damascus.
UN special envoy to Syria cautioned Israel that its airstrikes and ground invasion need to stop, saying it is violating 1974 agreement.
-
Dec 10, 2024 11:05 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE | Israel-Hamas war: Death toll in Gaza climbs to 44,786
The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that the death toll in the Palestinian region due to the Israel-Hamas war has climbed to 44,786. The death toll includes 28 people killed in the last 24 hours.
-
Dec 10, 2024 11:03 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: '4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall'
Iran said on Tuesday that it brought home 4,000 Iranian citizens from Syria following the ouster of its ally Bashar al-Assad as rebels took over Damascus.
"Over the past three days, 4,000 Iranian citizens were returned to Iran," a government spokesperson told reporters in Tehran.
-
Dec 10, 2024 10:31 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Israel denies reports its tanks have reached Syria
The Israeli military on Tuesday denied reports that its tanks reached Syria. Earlier, media reports said that tanks have reached Qatana, which is 10km (six miles) into Syrian territory, east of the demilitarised zone separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.
-
Dec 10, 2024 10:27 ISTWest Asia crisis LIVE: Rebels so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, says UN
The United Nations (UN) envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other armed groups that have swept Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power have sent "good messages" to Syrians.
"The realities so far is that the HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people. They have been sending messages of unity, of inclusiveness," Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.