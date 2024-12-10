Damascus/Tel Aviv/Gaza Strip/Beirut

The crisis in West Asia continues, with rebel factions taking control of Syria, forcing President Bashar al-Assad and his family to flee to Russia. The chaos in Syria's capital city of Damascus was partially brought under control on Monday (Dec 9) following the rebel takeover.

The ongoing developments in Syria have led to cautious reactions from global governments.

On Tuesday, the United Nations (UN) envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters that rebel factions that swept Syria have been sending good messages to the Syrian people.

