The bungalow of former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has again come into controversy ahead of assembly polls in the city. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been referring to Kejriwal's bungalow as "Sheesh Mahal", which means palace of mirrors that denotes luxury.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva shared a video in a post on X on Tuesday (Dec. 10) saying, "We have been telling you the truth about the glass palace of debauchery of the person who calls himself a common man @ArvindKejriwal, today we will show it to you too! He built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money!"

Sachdeva claimed the cost of the bungalow is around ₹ 40 million and it is equipped with a gym and jacuzzi along with a sauna room. A marble granite lighting was done in the bungalow at a cost of around ₹20 million. He further claimed that civil work needed another ₹10.5 million and the gym and spa fittings cost around ₹ 35 lakh.

The claims of the high prices were a jibe at Kejriwal and his part's "Aam Aadmi" (Common man) slogan.

"How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, security are looting the money of Delhi's taxpayers," Sachdeva further added in his post.

He also compared the total money spent on the bungalow to the number of goods that could have been bought with it like flats for economically weaker sections (EWS), autorickshaws, and e-rickshaws. “With the money spent on this luxury bungalow, we could have bought 34 DDA EWS flats or 15 LIG flats, 150 CNG Autos or 326 E-rickshaws,” Sachdeva claimed.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, rejected the allegations, calling it "baseless propaganda".

Sisodia instead targeted the BJP, saying, "Instead of answering critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they focus on Kejriwal's former official residence. People ask about education and health reforms, they talk about a bungalow."

The BJP has been accusing Kejriwal of multiple irregularities in the renovation of the official residence when he was in the CM's post. The former Delhi CM has been rejecting all the accusations and welcoming any probe into the matter.

