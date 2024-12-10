New Delhi, India

The Supreme Court of India has taken note of the controversial remarks by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event on December 8. It put under review the whole speech, which has been widely criticised. It also sought details the full speech.

The Supreme Court has sought a detailed report from the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court said in an official statement that it has noted the reports about the speech. "The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration," the statement read.

Justice Yadav's remarks: A call for Uniform Civil Code

Justice Yadav advocated strong support for the proposed Uniform Civil Code as a potential means to promote social harmony and gender equality by unifying personal laws across different religious communities. He claimed that the UCC would replace various personal laws that are currently based on religion with a uniform code from within and between communities.

However, the remarks were interpreted by some as an endorsement of a Hindu-majoritarian agenda, especially since they were made during a programme organised by VHP, a Hindu nationalist organisation.

Political and public reactions

The speech evoked sharp political reactions from political leaders like MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who has called for proceedings to remove Justice Yadav for going against the constitutional norms and hitting at judicial independence. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat too condemned the remarks, stating they undermine the credibility of the judiciary and could very well cast a pall over public faith in the fairness of the judicial process.

Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, a watchdog, has demanded an inquiry and called for Justice Yadav to be relieved of his duties pending investigation.

VHP's defence of Justice Yadav

The VHP defended Justice Yadav's remarks, arguing that the legal community should support the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and other reforms. The organisation emphasised that its legal cell has been working to engage the legal fraternity on issues such as the UCC and freeing temples from government control.

Broader implications for judicial independence

The controversy sparks an important question: does political and religious views affect a judge’s impartiality? Legal experts stress the need for judicial independence and warn judges to avoid public comments that might harm the judiciary's reputation. The Supreme Court's decision will be important for judicial accountability and how judges balance their roles with political and religious views in India.

The Supreme Court is considering further actions on the issue.